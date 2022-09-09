Railway developer Etihad Rail has announced the connection of the freight terminal at the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) with the network’s main line.

The company said it had completed tracklaying works and conducted successful tests on the new line, which extends from the Saudi Arabian border to the port of Fujairah as part of the UAE National Railway Network.

The new 2.7 million sq.ft. hub will be equipped to handle over 20 million tonnes of bulk, containerised, and general cargo annually.

The railway programme aims to connect the country’s key centres of industry and production, open new trade routes and facilitate population movement, Etihad Rail said.

MohammedAl Marzouqi, executive director, rail relationssector, said: “We are proud of this achievement, which supports our efforts to encourage companies to restructure their logistical operations and opt for rail logistics solutions, thereby cutting costs, increasing efficiency, and providing safer transportation of goods.

“This is exemplified by the trade agreements that we have made with some of the biggest companies in the UAE, such as Stevin Rock LLC, Western Bainoona Group, and Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC.

“Our network will have a positive impact on end users, as it will contribute to reducing trucks on roads and bring down their maintenance costs. It will further drive the sustainable development that we are witnessing across the UAE, by enabling a positive socioeconomic impact on industry, commerce, the environment, and more,” he added.

The new railway freight terminal will operate 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and at full capacity will process more than 15 million tonnes of loose raw materials, 1.5 tonnes of general cargo, and around 116,600 20-foot shipping containers annually.

The latest phase is part of Stage Two of the national railway network, which will eventually integrate ports, manufacturing hubs and urban centres.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com