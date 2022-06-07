Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark is one of three new independent non-executive directors that will serve on the DP World board, according to a Nasdaq Dubai statement.

Sir Tim has been appointed along with Phumzile Langeni, who currently serves as a special investment envoy for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as executive chairman of Afropulse Group and as deputy chairman of Imperial Logistics, which was acquired by DP World in February.

The third appointee is Vijay Malhotra, non-executive chairman of DP World Financial Services Limited, a member of the audit committee of Jashanmal Group and a member of the board of governors of Indian Business and Professional Council Dubai.

Group chairman and CEO of DP World Limited, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Sir Tim, Ms Langeni and Mr Malhotra to the board. They bring a great wealth of knowledge and experience and will be of great value to the organisation as we continue to drive our business forward with strong governance and sound counsel.”

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

