Public parking will be free to use during the Eid Al Fitr holiday in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced. This does not apply to multi-level parking terminals.

Residents can enjoy either four or five days of free parking, depending on when the Moon is sighted to signal the start of the Islamic festival.

Free parking will be activated on Thursday, April 20 (Ramadan 29). It will remain free till Shawwal 3 (Islamic Hijri calendar month). Fees apply from Shawwal 4, the RTA added.

Four or five days of free parking

The official Eid holiday is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. Therefore, free parking will begin on Thursday, April 20. The only question is whether it will be free for four or five days.

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee will meet on Thursday, April 20, to determine whether Eid is on Friday, April 21; or Saturday, April 22. If Eid is on Friday, parking will be free from Thursday till Sunday. If on Saturday, free parking applies from Thursday to Monday.

