UAE - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the business hours of all its public transport services during the Eid Al Adha holiday on Wednesday.

The revised timings include the one for customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit means, and service provider centres (vehicles technical testing). The authority has also urged community members to strictly follow health precautionary measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Public parking will be free of charge across Dubai, except for the multi-level parking terminals, from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11.

Customer happiness and service provider centres

Service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles) and customer happiness centres will be closed from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11. Services resume duty on Tuesday, July 12.

The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock.

Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro Red and Green Line Stations will operate from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11.

> Friday and Saturday from 5 am to 1 am (the following day)

> Sunday, from 8 am to 1 am (of the following day)

> Monday, from 5 am to 1 am (the following day)

Dubai Tram

Dubai Tram will operate from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11

> Friday and Saturday from 5 am to 1 am (the following day)

> Sunday, from 8 am to 1 am (of the following day)

> Monday, from 5 am to 1 am (the following day)

Public bus services

Bus stations will operate during the holiday from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11.

> Monday to Thursday from 4.30 am to 12.30 am (the following day)

> On Friday, from 5 am to 12.30 am (the following day)

> Saturday to Sunday from 6 am to 1 am (the following day).

The timing of Metro Link Bus services is synchronised with the first and the last metro journeys said the RTA.

> Sabkha-Hatta (E16)

> Ghubaiba-Abu Dhabi (E100)

> Ibn Battuta-Abu Dhabi (E101)

> Ghubaiba-Al Ain (E201)

> Union-Al Jubail (Sharjah) (E303)

> Ghubaiba-Al Jubail (Sharjah) (E306)

> City Centre-Al Jubail (Sharjah) (E307)

> Abu Hail-Al Jubail (Sharjah) (E307A)

> Etisalat-Muwaileh (Sharjah) (E315)

> Union-Ajman (E400)

> Etisalat-Ajman (E411)

> Union-Al Fujairah (E700)

Marine transport

The marine services including the water bus will operate as follows:

> Dubai Marina (BM1): Marina Mall-Marina Walk from 11 am to 11.40 pm

> Marina Promenade-Marina Mall and Marina Terrace-Marina Walk from 1.55 pm to 10.20 pm

> Marina Mall-Blue Waters (BM3) from 4.10 pm to 11.45 pm.

> Water Taxi service will be on-demand from 3 pm to 11 pm through prior booking.

> Dubai Ferry: Al Ghubaiba-Marina Mall (and vice versa) (FR1) at 1 pm and 6 pm

> Dubai Water Canal-Ghubaiba at 2.20 and 07.20 pm

> Dubai Water Canal-Marina Mall at 1.50 pm and 6.50 pm

> Blue Waters-Al Ghubaiba at 1.20 pm and 6.20 pm

> Blue Waters-Marina Mall at 2.50 pm and 7.50 pm

> A single tourist journey from Al Seef (FR3) at 4.30 pm, and two tourist journeys from Al Seef (FR4) at 11.30 am and 04.30 pm.

> Traditional Abra: Old Dubai Souk-Baniyas (CR3) from 10 am to 11.35 pm

> Al Fahidi-Sabkha (CR4), Al Fahidi-Deira Old Souk (CR5) from 10 am to 11.55 pm

> Baniyas-Al Seef (CR6) from 10 am to 12.20 am (the following day)

> Dubai Old Souk-Al Fahidi-Al Seef (CR7) from 3.10 to 11.05 pm

> Dubai Festival City-Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9) from 4 pm to 11.55 pm

> Jaddaf-Dubai Festival City (BM2) from 8 am to 12.10 am (the following day)

> Tourist services from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) from 4 pm to 11 pm

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).