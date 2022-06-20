Cairo – Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (Egytrans) has signed an EGP 26 million contract with Switzerland-based Kuehne+Nagel Group, a logistics company, to offer logistics services to the West Bakr-Vestas wind project.

Under the six-month contract, 70 turbines will be transferred to the wind farm, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention that In May, Target for Real Estate Investment, Development, Agricultural Reclamation, and Tourism Development decreased its stake in Egytrans to 0.87% from 2.34%.

