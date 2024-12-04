Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, has held pivotal meetings with international leaders in railway and smart transportation during his visit to Italy.

These discussions aimed to accelerate Egypt’s transport modernization and strengthen partnerships with global industry giants.

Al-Wazir began his visit by touring the main control and operations center for roads, highways, and tunnels managed by Autostrade, the parent company of Movyon.

Movyon, in collaboration with Elsewedy Electric, is implementing the first phase of Egypt’s Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) project, covering key roadways, including the Shubra-Banha Freeway, Cairo-Ismailia-Port Said Road, and the Regional Ring Road.

Al-Wazir reviewed the project’s progress, emphasizing adherence to deadlines and highlighting the system’s potential to enhance safety, reduce accidents, and improve road operational efficiency.

In a separate meeting, Al-Wazir met Angelo Petrosillo, CEO of Italian railway technology company MERMEC. Discussions centered on Egypt’s procurement of a state-of-the-art railway inspection machine as part of an ongoing effort to improve rail safety.

They also addressed the modernization of signaling and communication systems along the El-Fardan/Bir El-Abd – Balouza/East Port Said railway line.

Al-Wazir encouraged MERMEC to establish a manufacturing facility in Egypt to produce high-tech components like signaling systems and European train control systems (ETCS L1), aligning with the government’s localization strategy and regional industrial ambitions.

Al-Wazir also met Carlos Oriol, Chairperson of Talgo, to discuss the Spanish company’s role in modernizing Egypt’s rail network. Talgo has already delivered six luxury passenger trains, with seven additional sleeper trains under production as part of a recent agreement.

The new trains are expected to enhance the quality of service for passengers and tourists, boost domestic tourism, and meet rising demand for advanced railway services. Talks also covered plans for establishing a Talgo factory in Egypt to meet domestic needs and export trains to neighboring countries, further positioning Egypt as a regional transport hub.

These high-level discussions underscore the government’s commitment to modernizing transportation infrastructure, localizing advanced industries, and fostering international collaborations to drive economic growth and development.

