Egypt - Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib have announced the launch of a new project to modernise the work environment for export procedures at Egyptian ports.

The initiative involves establishing advanced inspection and screening units at export yards to boost logistics efficiency. These units will be environmentally friendly and designed for future expansion to meet the growing volume of exports.

In a joint statement, the ministers said the export system is being developed following the model of import logistics service centres, with the goal of creating an integrated export framework aligned with international best practices and standards. The project aims to facilitate procedures for exporters and strengthen the global competitiveness of Egyptian products.

Hassan El-Khatib

They noted that allocations for export support have been raised to EGP 45bn in the current fiscal year’s budget to enhance Egypt’s export performance.

The ministers added that export procedures will be re-engineered electronically to accelerate documentation cycles, cut costs, and employ artificial intelligence to simplify processes and streamline customs operations.

They also highlighted the continued expansion of the Nafeza single-window platform, which now covers more than 130 customs sites and electronically links 35 government entities, playing a pivotal role in facilitating trade movement.

