Egypt - Damietta Port’s new container terminal is nearing completion, with operational trials set to begin immediately after phase one is finished, according to officials. Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir recently inspected the project, currently under development by Modern Engineering Pioneers in partnership with Damietta Alliance.

Mohamed Mohleb, CEO of Modern Engineering Pioneers, briefed Madbouly, El-Wazir, Damietta governorate leaders, and members of the House of Representatives and Senate on the project’s progress. He stated that operational trials will commence upon completion of phase one.

The 930,000-square-metre project, built under the LEED system for environmentally sustainable buildings, includes multiple port service buildings and incorporates eco-friendly management and handling systems.

Funded by international development banks, the terminal adheres to environmental and sustainability standards, considering the surrounding ecosystem. Mohleb emphasised that the Tahya Misr 1 container terminal is equipped with the latest eco-friendly technology, aligning with Egypt’s 2030 Sustainable Development Vision and aiming to reduce carbon emissions.

The terminal features cutting-edge technology, including Shore to Ship (STS) cranes for handling the largest vessels in the region, and Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes capable of stacking containers six units high. This project marks Modern Engineering Pioneers’ third container terminal, following successful projects at Sokhna Port and Algiers Port.

The project’s partnership with Damietta Alliance Container Terminals—a consortium including Eurogate (Germany), Contship (Italy), and Hapag-Lloyd (Global)—reflects the ministry’s strategy to attract leading global operators to invest in Egyptian ports.

Mohleb projected the terminal will significantly enhance Damietta’s position as a global transit trade hub, creating a logistics centre with an annual capacity of 3.3 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units). He anticipates 80% of capacity will be dedicated to transit trade, with the remaining 20% for domestic trade. The project is also expected to generate numerous job opportunities during both construction and operation.

