Egypt - Beit Logistics has signed a land-use agreement with the Golden Triangle Economic Zone Authority to establish an Integrated Logistics Center in Safaga, with total investments exceeding EGP 500m for the project’s first phase.

The new facility will be developed on 15 feddans (around 65,000 sqm) and is designed to serve as a comprehensive logistics hub, providing advanced warehousing, container handling and repair facilities, and an environmentally friendly transport fleet.

Medhat El Kady, Vice Chairperson of Beit Logistics, said: “This project embodies Egypt’s vision to empower the private sector as a key partner in sustainable development. The Safaga Logistics Center will be a model of green logistics, using solar energy and sustainable building standards to support Egypt’s environmental goals.”

The facility will include 16,000 sqm of high-ceiling warehouses, a 50,000 sqm cargo yard capable of handling 100,000 TEUs annually, and a fully equipped administrative and control centre offering digital inventory management, repair services, and advanced monitoring and environmental systems. The project is expected to create around 350 direct and indirect jobs for residents of the Red Sea governorate.

The Safaga Logistics Center will complement Safaga Port and the Ministry of Transport’s national logistics network, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional hub for trade and logistics serving the Red Sea and Upper Egypt.

El Kady expressed appreciation to board member Haddara for his vision and strategic support in realising the project.

