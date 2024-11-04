Muscat: The electronic gates at the Muscat International Airport are helping passengers with ID cards (citizens) and expatriates with resident cards to clear the immigration process seamlessly both during arrival and departure with no human interaction.

The e-gate system, which is beneficial for arriving passengers, especially during peak travel, as it helps them avoid the queue and complete the formalities in a quick time, is also more advanced compared to previous ones that depended on fingerprint-based biometrics.

According to sources in Oman Airports, "The new gates have facial recognition that allows citizens and residents to use the system directly without showing their passports. Visitors to the Sultanate will have to go through the normal immigration process, unlike some other airports in the region."

All a traveler has to do now is scan his or her ID card and wait for the camera to read their face which takes less than a minute under normal circumstances.

Speaking to the Observer, some travelers, especially expatriates, are still skeptical about using the new system for obvious reasons. "If the e-gates do not accept our requests, we will have to return to the queue for staffed counters for stamping on passports, which is a time-consuming process."

Official sources admitted that there are chances of IDs of some passengers, including residents, being rejected due to technical reasons at the e-gates but that number is much less compared to a few months ago.

ROP sources also suggested that ID card holders (except minors) should create a digital ID on their mobile app because as systems evolve, the entire immigration process can be completed just using the phone.

Middle East passengers are the most likely to choose an airport for its facilities and services. A higher percentage book their flights through a channel where human interaction is involved than most other regions. They are enthusiastic about using smartphones to store digital wallets, digital passports, and loyalty cards for booking, payment, and airport navigation. Over half have used biometrics instead of a passport for airport processes in the past 12 months, with nearly all reporting satisfaction with the experience, according to an IATA survey.

"Passengers are looking at speed and convenience at the airport. More are embracing biometrics, digital wallets, and off-airport processes to make it happen," said Nick Careen, IATA's senior vice president of operations, safety, and security.

The survey added that 70 percent of passengers want to reach their boarding gate in 30 minutes or less when traveling with just a carry-on; 74 percent expect it to take no longer than 45 minutes with a checked bag.

85 percent are willing to share immigration data i.e. passport, and visa with authorities before departure to speed up the airport process. And 89% are interested in a trusted traveler program to expedite security screening.

45 percent said immigration procedures should be completed before reaching the airport, and 36% feel the same about check-in. Additionally, 70% of passengers said they’d be more likely to check in a bag if they could do so in advance.

46 percent of travelers experienced airport processes using biometric identification. The highest usage is seen at entry and exit immigration checkpoints (43%).

84% of users were satisfied.

And 75 percent prefer using biometrics over traditional passports and boarding passes.

50% said they are concerned about data protection and 39% would be more open to biometric solutions if assured of their data's security.

