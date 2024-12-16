DUBAI - Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with TruKKer – the region's leading digital freight platform – has launched "Logisty", a Digital Logistics Platform in partnership with the private sector.

The platform aims to provide commercial transport services to customers and businesses, manage logistics & commercial vehicle fleets, and offer on-demand booking and tracking services.

The launch of the platform contributes to transforming the logistics sector and enhancing Dubai's position as a leading hub for logistics services across the region.

The platform redefines freight transportation in Dubai by connecting customers with commercial transport service providers and improving user experience through efficient, easy, and reliable services.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, stated, "The launch of the 'Logisty' platform is a testament to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for enhancing the global competitiveness of Dubai as a leading centre for finance, business, and economy. It also supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) aimed to enhance Dubai's position as one of the top three economic cities in the world.

“This initiative also aligns with the Dubai Commercial Road Transport & Logistics Strategy 2030, along with the associated roadmap and projects aimed to double the direct contribution of the commercial road transport logistics sector to the emirate's economy to AED16.8 billion, increase technology adoption in the sector's infrastructure by 75 percent, and improve operational efficiency by 10 percent.”

Al Tayer continued, "The launch of the 'Logisty' platform reflects RTA's commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that prioritise the needs of residents. It also promotes partnerships with the private sector by collaborating with TruKKer to leverage advanced technologies offered by the company in logistics services. Such efforts contribute to providing businesses and customers with solutions that are transparent, secure, and efficient.

“The platform contributes to enhancing the operational efficiency of the logistics sector by integrating advanced technologies into its operations, activities, and services. Dubai is home to over 10,000 commercial transport companies, with the sector recording a compound annual growth rate of 34 percent over the past five years.”

The platform incorporates cutting-edge technological features, including an AI-powered CBM Calculator, which allows users to estimate the volume of shipments by simply uploading photos or videos. It will also provide state-of-the-art solutions for freight transportation and logistics services, keeping pace with the latest innovations in the industry.

The commercial transport sector continues to witness sustained economic growth, particularly with the accelerated expansion of e-commerce over the past two years. Dubai serves as a major logistics hub for shipping and distribution in the region. The total number of registered commercial vehicles has reached 351,000, with the sector contributing to the creation of more than 242,000 job opportunities.

In 2023, the transport and storage sector experienced remarkable growth, achieving a value-added contribution of AED31.4 billion, which constitutes 42.8 percent to Dubai’s GDP. The sector recorded its highest growth rate in the second quarter of the year, at 7.8 percent.

The Commercial Road Transport & Logistics Strategy 2030 outlined 17 projects aimed at supporting the growth of the sector and enhancing its competitiveness. These projects focus on leveraging digital platforms and data-driven technologies, fostering the growth of high-potential companies, and collaborating with the commercial transport sector to operate modern, high-performance vehicles. The strategy also encourages the adoption of innovative practices and future-oriented technologies.

The platform will officially launch its services to customers in December 2024, providing advanced solutions for freight transport that align with the industry's latest innovations. The goal is to enhance user experience by delivering services that are efficient, seamless, and reliable, further cementing Dubai’s position as a leading logistics hub in the region.