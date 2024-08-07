Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a total of 52,571 no-objection certificates (NOCs) for infrastructure works and projects in the first half of 2024, achieving a growth of 13.4% compared to the same period last year.

This accomplishment highlights the efficiency and flexibility of service delivery through the Electronic NOC System and underscores RTA’s efforts to sustain Dubai’s development trajectory, enhancing its position as a global hub for competitiveness and business operations.

RTA’s Electronic NOC system is an integrated platform that includes 11 different service entities under one umbrella to issue unified NOCs for infrastructure works within the right-of-way.

The processing time for each application ranges from three to seven days, depending on the nature and scale of the work.

Bassel Ibrahim Saad, Director of Right-of-Way, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: "The first half of 2024 saw a remarkable increase in applications for NOCs for infrastructure projects in Dubai. NOCs for road and construction works accounted for the largest share at 45.4% of the total issued certificates, which reflects the high demand and thriving activities in the construction, engineering consultancy, and real estate development sectors."

"The remaining portion was distributed among design works, exploratory drilling, information services, and completion certificates," noted Saad.

The system, he stated, was user-friendly and had increased customer satisfaction ratings. It has also promoted sustainability by eliminating paper transactions and reducing the number of customer visits to service centres.

RTA continuously seeks to upgrade the Electronic NOC system, enhancing service quality and delivery times, thus ensuring dynamic and flexible business operations for companies and real estate developers in Dubai," he noted.

"RTA is committed to strengthening cooperation with relevant service entities to ensure the sustainability of infrastructure projects and works in Dubai. The Electronic NOC system encompasses several RTA departments as well as government service providers, such as Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Etisalat (e&), Du, Etihad Rail, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Dubai Supply Authority, Ministry of Defence, Dubai Airports, and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects," he added.

