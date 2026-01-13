Dubai-owned ports and logistics company DP World said on Tuesday its ‍operations at ‍Berbera port in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland were continuing ​under existing agreements.

Somalia's government ⁠said on Monday it was annulling all agreements with the UAE, including port ⁠deals and defence ‌and security cooperation.

"DP World remains focused on the safe, efficient operation of the port and on delivering trade facilitation and economic benefits for Somaliland and the wider Horn of Africa region," it said in a statement to Reuters.

The UAE has cultivated deep economic and security ties with Somaliland. The centrepiece of this strategy is a $442 ⁠million investment by Dubai-based logistics company DP World ‌to develop and operate the Port of Berbera in the breakaway region.

