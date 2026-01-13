Muscat - Oman Air Cargo has expanded its network with the launch of a new Muscat, Oman, to Kigali, Rwanda, route, strengthening trade links between East Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The service will operate using scheduled B-737 passenger flights from June 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, adding reliable lift for perishables and time-sensitive cargo flows between the regions.

“We are seeing sustained growth in demand between the Middle East and Africa, particularly for perishables and specialist cargo, and this new route allows us to respond with additional capacity and reach,” said Michael Duggan, Head of Cargo, Oman Air.

“By expanding our network into East Africa, we are providing exporters with reliable access to our global network and strengthening Muscat’s position as a dependable cargo hub.”

The Muscat-Kigali service will support the movement of fresh produce, including fruit, vegetables, and flowers, alongside pharmaceuticals, general cargo, and express shipments originating in East Africa.

Cargo arriving in Muscat will benefit from Oman Air Cargo’s onward connections to the Middle East, Europe, and the Indian subcontinent, positioning Oman as an efficient transit hub for African exports destined for global markets.

