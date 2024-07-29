Crisalion Mobility, a European leader in efficient, safe and sustainable electric mobility solutions, has tied up with Dubai-based private aviation operator Air Chateau, to support the development of electric air taxi services in the UAE.

Air Chateau’s pre-order of ten Integrity eVTOLs, announced during both companies’ debuts at Farnborough International Airshow 2024, expands Crisalion’s conditional pre-orderbook to 125 aircraft. It also represents the company’s first commercial partnership in both the private aviation market and the Middle East.

In support of the UAE’s strategic mobility plans, Crisalion and Air Chateau will work closely together on a growth plan for electric air taxi services in major cities, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Eager to embrace advanced air mobility, the demographics of the region represent fertile ground for the proliferation of eVTOLs.

Promising foundation

The agreement also serves as a promising foundation for potential future joint projects between the two companies in Europe. With the integration of the Integrity aircraft into its services, Air Chateau will be able to offer customers a safe, sustainable, zero emissions regional air mobility alternative.

Crisalion Mobility's Integrity eVTOL, currently under development, is designed to accommodate up to five passengers and a pilot. Its characteristics make it suitable for urban and intercity passenger and cargo transport.

Designed with FlyFree technology, the aircraft guarantees the utmost safety at all stages of flight, delivering an optimal travel experience while minimising emissions.

Crisalion Mobility General Manager Manuel Heredia said: "Air Chateau has demonstrated a strong commitment to advanced air mobility, innovation, and technology as one of UAE’s leading aviation companies. This partnership opens not only the door to a strategic region for Crisalion, but will also form part of Air Chateau’s approach to providing sustainable air travel services to its customers. We are truly proud to have been chosen as a partner by Air Chateau.”

Advanced Air Mobility

Air Chateau's Chairman, Samir Mohamed, added: “Our shared vision of transforming Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aligns perfectly with the needs of modern transportation in the urban and suburban settings.

“Through this partnership, we will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to alleviating the burden on legacy ground infrastructure, complement existing transportation networks, reduce congestion and to build a sustainable future. Air Chateau is excited about the future of AAM, and this collaboration with Crisalion marks a milestone in our journey towards creating smarter, greener cities.”

--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).