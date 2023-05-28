Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has signed an agreement with ADTECH 7 Marketing Management to operate advertising screens onboard DTC's limousine fleet showcasing various products and services from advertising companies.

This move is part of DTC's efforts to develop and diversify revenues while continuing to provide innovative, digital and sustainable transportation services at world-class standards.

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC, signed the agreement on behalf of DTC, while Reem Abdulla Beljafla, CEO of ADTECH 7 Marketing Management EST., signed on behalf of the company.

“This agreement is in line with DTC's goal to foster collaboration with private advertising agencies. It also supports DTC's strategic objectives of achieving financial sustainability by boosting profitability, revenues, and investments. DTC is committed to using state-of-the-art technologies to address customer needs and harness innovative ideas in digital marketing,” explained Al Falasi.

The agreement entails the operation of advertising screens in over 100 limousines, in order to cover the entire DTC limousine fleet in the future. These vehicles are designed to cater to a diverse range of customers, including international visitors to Dubai, entrepreneurs, and various customers within Dubai.

Reem Abdulla Beljafla said: “Based on this expertise and the successful experience of DTC, ADTECH 7 decided to sign the agreement to reach the largest segment of the public through innovative advertising techniques. ADTECH 7 is keen to make every effort to achieve the goals of the agreement through constructive cooperation between both sides, especially since DTC is a pioneer in providing advanced transport services to the highest international standards.”

DTC limousine service is provided by DTC 24/7 and is part of a myriad of services and convenient facilities provided to adhere to the highest transport quality standards that meet the needs of the public.

