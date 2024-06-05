The Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) honoured 1,162 long-serving drivers at a ceremony on June 3, at the DTC building, in recognition of their dedicated service, commitment to their professional duties, and their contributions to the company's success.

Ammar Al Braiki, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Taxi, who attended the ceremony, along with department managers, employees, and drivers, said that the ceremony reflects the ideal and sustainable working environment at DTC, which has successfully attracted and retained a skilled group of drivers.

He noted that the recognition was a tribute to the long-serving drivers, whose considerable efforts have significantly enhanced the company's transportation services and supported the mentorship of new drivers within the team.

Al Breiki also extended his deep gratitude to all drivers for their dedication and relentless efforts to continually enhance the company's reputation, leadership, and alignment with its strategic goals and broader developmental ambitions. –

