Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a co-operation agreement with leading Dubai developer Union Properties aimed at strengthening collaboration in the management and regulation of road right-of-way within Union Properties’ development areas.

The agreement aligns with Law No. (4) of 2021 concerning the regulation of roads in the emirate and supports its vision and strategy to enhance traffic safety, improve road service levels, and ensure the delivery of development projects in accordance with the highest standards and regulatory requirements approved by relevant authorities.

It is part of a series of co-operation agreements that RTA had previously concluded with leading developers and free zones across Dubai, including Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai Sports City, Wasl, Emaar, Damac Properties, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Nshama, Al Futtaim Real Estate, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Dubai Investments Park, and Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.

Hussain Al Banna, the CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, signed the agreement with Amer Khansaheb, the CEO and Board Member of Union Properties.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Banna said: "We are pleased to sign this agreement with Union Properties to support the sustainable operational management of the road right-of-way and to preserve Dubai’s urban and aesthetic look across the emirate, including development zones and free zones."

"This agreement reflects RTA’s commitment to integrating efforts and strengthening close cooperation with Union Properties to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the emirate’s road infrastructure. It will also contribute to improving traffic flow and ensuring the safety of all road users, including motorists and pedestrians," he stated.

Khansaheb said the deal represents an advanced model of integration between developers and regulatory authorities in Dubai and reflects Union Properties’ commitment as an active partner in implementing legislation governing the roads and infrastructure sector.

"Through this cooperation, we reaffirm our commitment to establishing a unified regulatory framework and enhancing the efficiency of road right-of-way management across our development projects, particularly in MotorCity," he stated.

"This supports asset sustainability, enhances quality of life, and contributes to fostering a more efficient investment environment in Dubai," he added.

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