DUBAI: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) secured a staggering AED69.137 million at the latest open auction of vehicle licence plates.

The 116th edition of the auction featured 90 premium plates, ranging from two to five digits and including the letters AA, L, N, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z.

The auction was a roaring success, with plate number AA17 commanding the highest bid at AED8.02 million. Other notable sales included plate number Y1000 for AED4.55 million, V96 for AED4.1 million, and AA333 for AED3.01 million.

RTA's public and electronic auctions of premium number plates adhere to a rigorous strategy underpinned by meticulous planning, ensuring neutrality, transparency, and equitable access for those seeking these unique identifiers. These individuals are drawn to the authority's auctions as these distinctive numbers often symbolise significant life events, personal affiliations, or aspirational goals.



