DUBAI - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), through its Rail Agency, has achieved a key milestone in strengthening Dubai Metro’s operational infrastructure through the integration of the Operations Control Centre and the Engineering Control Centre.

This integration enhances operational flexibility and response efficiency in line with RTA’s Strategic Plan 2030, which aims to develop innovative and sustainable transport systems that elevate the customer experience to international standards.

Hasan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations at RTA’s Rail Agency, said the integration of the Operations and Engineering Control Centres marks a significant advancement in performance. Fault notifications are now transmitted in real time, enabling faster deployment of first response teams and accelerating service recovery by up to 80 percent.

He added that the initiative promotes innovation and safety through the adoption of smarter and more agile operational practices. The connection with the Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3) allows real-time monitoring and swift decision-making across Dubai’s integrated transport network, ensuring immediate escalation when required.

Al Mutawa affirmed that this transformation represents a major milestone in advancing the future of smart urban mobility in Dubai.