Visitors to The Dubai Mall will pay for parking in some of the mall’s car parks when staying for long periods, Dubai-listed companies Emaar and Salik have announced.

Emaar Malls said under new system in collaboration with Dubai toll operator Salik, to be introduced from July 1, visitors parking at Grand Parking, Cinema Parking and Fashion Parking will pay prices starting at AED 20 ($5.45) to leave their cars at the mall for more than four hours on week days and AED 80 for more than six hours at weekends.

Parking at any time in Fountain Views and Zabeel parking will remain free at all times, as will parking for shorter periods in all car parks.

Mall visitors will pay larger amounts for longer periods up to AED 1,000 to park for 24 hours in the selected car parks.

A statement from the Emaar’s Emaar Malls division and Salik, which completed its IPO to list on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in 2022, said the introduction of paid parking aims to free up spaces and help guests find parking more quickly and easily.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

