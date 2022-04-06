The Dubai Government Workshop (DGW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Futtaim Auto Centres to enhance services by creating a warehouse at the DGW headquarters to store spare parts, tyres and batteries.

The strategic move has been aimed at ensuring swift and superior services and enhancements for vehicles and vehicle spare parts.

Fahad Ahmed Al-Raeesi, CEO of DGW highlighted the importance of facilitating agreements with the private sector, especially with established companies like Al Futtaim Auto Centres, whose collaboration can ensure more effective creative and technical vehicle maintenance. He further emphasised how the MoU was an extension of a successful relationship between the two companies.

Fast and easy delivery

Al Raeesi further added: “The establishment of a warehouse for Al-Futtaim Auto Centres within the DGW Headquarters will allow fast and easy delivery of high-quality services, spare parts, and many other technical elements. This strategic relationship entails both technical and logistic cooperation in vehicle maintenance and repair. We are confident about the success of this agreement and will continue to seek new ways to advance our relationship with Al Futtaim Auto and strengthen our service quality to suit client needs.”

Jawahar Ganesh, Managing Director, After-sales, at Al-Futtaim Auto Centres, said: “Our cooperation with the DGW is the result of a strong and longstanding relationship. We are constantly working towards expanding this relationship and wish to further enhance the services we provide to our clients. We are very delighted by the signing of this MoU and the benefits it is set to bring to all key stakeholders.”

The joint initiative between DGW and Al Futtaim Auto Centres is intended to facilitate collaborations between the private and public in the vehicle maintenance and technical repairs sector. It is in line with the workshop’s strategic vision to offer services of the highest quality to its clients.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).