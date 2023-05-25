Dubai-based Zed, a premium e-hailing service, Zed recently launched its first mobility app to offer customers a personalised premium e-hailing service in the UAE

The company aims to provide a fully unique experience and sets out to redefine ride-hailing in the region. Catering to the discerning residents of the UAE, who have high standards and expect nothing short of excellence when it comes to their transportation needs, Zed has crafted a ride-hailing experience that is both swift and dependable.

Whilst ride-hailing isn’t a new concept for the UAE market, premium-seeking individuals often face challenges such as car unavailability and ride cancellations, which detract from the overall journey experience. Recognising this gap, Zed has emerged as the ultimate solution, providing a hassle-free and high-end ride-hailing experience that caters specifically to the exacting standards of customers in the region.

The local company is committed to supporting a smart intermodal city in line with the strategic smart city goals and vision conceptualised under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and General Supervisor of the Dubai Smart City project.

Abhinav Patwa, Head of Zed, said: “As a company rooted in the UAE, we recognise the importance of aligning our efforts with the city's ambition to become the world's first truly smart city, fostering connectivity with both residents and visitors. Zed has been created with the purpose of redefining traditional hailing services, prioritising our customers’ satisfaction, preferences, and convenience above all else. With Zed, our foremost focus is to provide an unparalleled experience that caters to the evolving needs of our customers, whilst setting a new benchmark in the industry.”

Zed is revolutionizing the ride-hailing industry by introducing fully customized journeys that are meticulously tailored to delight and cater to individual preferences. With Zed, customers can configure their journey to the smallest detail with the tap of a button. They can select the level of discussion with the driver, music preference, volume, temperature control and even the car interior light intensity and colour to ensure that the trip meets their desires. It even includes a coffee option to request a cold brew before the ride, for the ultimate leisurely experience.

Each Zed journey is designed around the user, adapting to the pick-up and drop-off locations while enjoying different modes for every mood and requirement, such as travel, work, relaxation and many more. Zed also prides itself on timeliness, guaranteeing its customers that they will be picked up and dropped off on time using the best and safest routes possible.

Often, customers struggle with repeated bookings on a daily basis, which can be tiresome and time-consuming. Unlike other ride-hailing services in the country, Zed works on a scheduled basis called the ‘rhythm’ booking feature. With the help of this feature, users can easily set up a schedule that aligns with their plans conveniently. Customers benefit from booking the service in advance and avoiding the hassle of making bookings daily. Booking for someone else is also available through the same app and account.

Zed is currently only available in Dubai and will soon be available in other cities. The app is now available for free download from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

