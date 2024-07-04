Dubai: Aramex and Dubai Chambers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost the services available to the business community, according to a press release.

Aramex will offer special packages for companies that are members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The packages include comprehensive transportation and logistics solutions for businesses, along with a range of quality services delivered through Aramex facilities across the Emirates.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Vice President of Operations and acting Vice President of Digital and Commercial Sectors at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector by improving the quality and efficiency of services available to companies operating in Dubai in cooperation with partners from the public and private sectors.”

Tarek Abuyaghi, General Manager of Aramex, said: “As the UAE continues to evolve into a global business hub, we are delighted to join forces with Dubai Chambers to support members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.”

“The collaboration aligns with our efforts to support the UAE’s vibrant business environment and help businesses of all sizes—small, medium, and large—thrive through reliable, innovative, and efficient logistics services,” Abuyaghi added.

The partnership aligns with Dubai Chambers’ strategy to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy over the coming decade.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the DFM-listed firm recorded net profits valued at AED 46.56 million, an annual leap of 95% from AED 23.90 million.

