DUBAI: DP World is investing £170 million in cutting-edge container handling technology at its London Gateway logistics hub, bringing to the UK its breakthrough BOXBAY Empty Superstack system, originally pioneered and proven at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.

This revolutionary High Bay Storage (HBS) solution will transform how empty containers are stored and moved, using fully electric stacker cranes to store 20- and 40-foot containers up to 16 tiers high inside a fully enclosed, automated facility, resulting in a dramatic improvement in yard capacity, improved safety and efficiency, marking a major step forward in the digitalisation and automation of global port operations.

Developed by BOXBAY, a joint venture between DP World and Germany’s SMS group, the fully electric stacker cranes can handle containers with precision, retrieving and delivering them automatically for onward transport. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing port operations, the modular Empty Superstack system requires no changes to landside or seaside interfaces.

By removing multiple tiers of empty containers from the automated stacking crane (ASC) yard, the system reduces rehandling and housekeeping, allowing ASCs to operate more efficiently and improving performance across the quay. The outcome: faster truck turnaround times and a more productive, sustainable terminal.

Installed at London Gateway’s new all-electric Berth 4, BOXBAY’s Empty Superstack will be capable of holding up to 27,000 TEU and will deliver significant gains in safety, operational efficiency, and environmental performance. The project will take just over two years to complete.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “BOXBAY technology represents a leap forward in how ports manage container storage. It is scalable, automated and sustainable. By bringing this ingenious design to London Gateway, we are introducing advanced technology that will unlock faster throughput and contribute to higher safety standards.”

Stephen Whittingham, Executive Vice President, North Europe, DP World, added, “This £170 million investment underscores DP World’s commitment to innovation at London Gateway. The BOXBAY Empty Superstack will boost reliability for our customers, minimise truck visit times in port, and create a safer, smarter working environment for our people.”

The BOXBAY system has already proven its capabilities through extensive trials at DP World’s Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, where nearly 500,000 TEU were handled using the technology. Its modular design and energy regeneration features make BOXBAY one of the most advanced and sustainable container handling systems in the world.

As global trade evolves, the introduction of BOXBAY’s Empty Superstack at London Gateway demonstrates DP World’s ongoing investment in intelligent logistics and its vision to set new standards for efficiency, sustainability and safety across the global port industry.