UAE – Car rental and leasing company Diamondlease, a subsidiary of Al Habtoor Group, recently inaugurated a new branch in Umm Al Rumool, according to a press release.

The new office in Dubai aims at expanding Diamondlease’s electric vehicle (EV) fleet in line with its vision to promote sustainable transportation and increase service accessibility in the emirate.

The new facility will serve major areas like Rashidiya, Ras Al Khor, and Dubai Commerce City.

Managing Director at Diamondlease, Partha Barua, commented: “The opening of our Umm Al Rumool branch is not only about expanding our geographical footprint but also about introducing more customers to our growing fleet of electric vehicles.”

Barua added: “This aligns with our mission to reduce carbon emissions and offer greener alternatives to our customers.”

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said: “With the expansion of our electric vehicle fleet at Diamondlease and the strategic opening of the Umm Al Rumool branch, we are providing sustainable transportation options that align with the nation’s green initiatives.”

Al Habtoor concluded: “The new location will also serve the growing number of travellers to the UAE, offering them convenient and eco-friendly rental solutions.”

Diamondlease intends to install EV charging stations and solar panels at its facilities to further reduce the environmental impact. The company will start with its Dubai Investment Park (DIP) location.

It is worth noting that Diamondlease provides corporate and personal leasing, truck and bus rentals, and used car sales, among other services.

Meanwhile, its parent company Al Habtoor Group was established in 1970 to serve various sectors, including hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, insurance, and publishing, while operating internationally as well.

