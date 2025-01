Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Tariq bin Shabib Al Said, presided over the official opening of the headquarters of DHL Express at Muscat International Airport.

Eng. Naif al Abri, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and other officials were presented on the occasion.

