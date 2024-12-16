RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser announced the signing of contracts to establish 18 logistics zones with investments exceeding SR10 billion. Inaugurating the sixth edition of the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference in Riyadh on Sunday, the minister said that major global companies continue to invest in the logistics sector to establish a number of logistics zones.



Eng. Al-Jasser said that the Saudi ports have achieved significant progress by adding 231.7 points in the maritime navigation network connectivity index, according to the 2024 report of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This is in addition to introducing 30 new shipping lines, he said.



During a session titled “The role of logistics prosperity in enhancing supply chain business in the Kingdom and achieving global competitiveness in accordance with Vision 2030,” Al-Jasser said that the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) is working to implement a doubling and expansion of the “Northern Train at a cost exceeding SR5 billion, in line with future expansions in the mining sector in Saudi Arabia.



Al-Jasser stated that the transport and logistics system will continue to strive and work to increase the number of logistics zones in Saudi Arabia to 59 by 2030, from the currently existing 22 zones, to enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness and support commercial movement.



Addressing a dialogue session of the conference, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said that Saudi Arabia recorded exports of SR61 billion from the re-export sector this year, with a growth of 23 percent compared to last year, thanks to the strong infrastructure and integration between the relevant authorities that contributed to providing highly efficient services.



He said that Maaden exported SR7 billion worth of its products, and that Saudi Arabia currently ranks fourth globally in fertilizer exports, with plans to achieve first place in the future.



The conference witnessed the signing of 86 agreements on its first day, with the aim of enhancing the performance of supply chains. About 65 international and local companies are participating in an exhibition being held on the sidelines of the conference.



The conference aims to enhance integration between transportation patterns and raise the efficiency of logistics services, and comes within the country's efforts to enhance its position as a global logistics center.



The two-day conference brings together a number of global experts and specialists, with the aim of presenting experiences on the best methods and latest practices to improve the performance of supply chains and raise their efficiency. A platform has also been created to empower women in the sector through training and providing development opportunities.

