Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) joined forces with the leading multi-service app Careem to enhance transportation convenience and accessibility for customers in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership secures an enhanced retail experience for customers in Saudi Arabia, offering advantages for customers of Careem and Cenomi Centers, according to a press release.

The listed firm will establish pick-up and drop-off points for Careem users across five major locations in the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, with plans for more sites in the future.

These designated areas will provide easy access to Cenomi Centers’ retail destinations, which will ensure seamless mobility and lower waiting times for customers.

Livio Fabi, Chief Operating Officer (COF)- Central Region, Cenomi Centers, said: “This first initiative, providing seamless access to our retail destinations, aligns perfectly with our vision of enhancing our overall shopping experience. This collaboration sets new standards of convenience for customers across the country."

Ahmad Arrabi, General Manager of Ride-hailing at Careem KSA, commented: " We are thrilled to partner with one of Saudi’s leading retail destinations to make it easier than ever to travel to some of the Kingdom’s most popular malls.”

In the first half (H1) of 2023, Cenomi Centers generated net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 725.10 million, higher by 103.28% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 356.70 million.

