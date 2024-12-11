B2B autotech BuyAnyAutoPart has secured $750,000 in a pre-Seed funding from Galadari Brothers, 6G Capital, and other undisclosed investors.

The funds will be used to execute contracts with UAE's multi-brand workshops before expanding to serve thousands of small and medium-sized garages across the country, according to a press release.

Founded in 2020 by Zarir Saifuddin, BuyAnyAutoPart, an automotive tech startup for trading used car parts, seeks to become the largest supplier of used car parts in the UAE. The market also exports parts to the GCC, the broader Middle East region, Central Asia, Russia, and parts of Europe.

Zarir Saifuddin, CEO of BuyAnyAutoPart, commented: “Given that the UAE is a global trade hub for these parts, we are well-positioned to become the largest used car part supplier in the world.”

