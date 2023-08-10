KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Public Works earmarked KD2 million in its budget for fiscal 2023/2024 to finance the consultancy agreement for the railway linkage between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reports Al-Rai daily quoting sources from the ministry. Sources said the contract includes the development of tourism and logistics infrastructure in the surrounding area, with the aim of achieving the goal included in the work program of the government.

Sources revealed that Minister of Public Works Dr Amani Bogamaz gives importance to this project, as it is one of the vital projects in the government’s work program under the economic axis; which includes a plan to develop and fortify priority sectors like transportation and logistics. Sources also confirmed the issuance of decree number 113/2023 on approving the agreement, which was signed by the ministry as the representative of the Kuwaiti government; while the government of Saudi Arabia was represented by its Ministry of Transportation and Logistics Services.

Sources added the project aims to organize and activate the sustainable railway link between the two countries in order to achieve safe and efficient rail transportation; as well as the other positive, economic and environmental effects of the project.