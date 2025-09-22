Qatar Free Zones Authority and Bin Yousef Cargo have announced the official opening of a new warehouse facility at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

The facility underscores the shared commitment of both entities to strengthening Qatar’s position as a pivotal hub for regional and global supply chain and logistics.



Marking a significant milestone in Bin Yousef Cargo’s expansion strategy, the facility has already completed its first shipment.

Strategically located near the award-winning Hamad International Airport and Hamad Port, it offers seamless connectivity to major transportation routes, enabling Bin Yousef Cargo to deliver efficient, integrated logistics and distribution solutions to its clients.



In addition to its prime location, the facility provides a comprehensive suite of value-added services, including custom packaging, inventory management, and order fulfilment, tailored to meet the needs of businesses across diverse industries in Qatar and the wider region.



Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, the facility ensures optimal operational efficiency and top-tier service standards, reinforcing Bin Yousef Cargo’s position as a trusted logistics partner committed to excellence and innovation.



Operating within Qatar’s free zones enables Bin Yousef Cargo to deliver cost-efficient solutions through competitive pricing and flexible terms, supporting clients in optimising their logistics costs.



Customers also stand to benefit from streamlined customs procedures and duty exemptions on transshipments, simplifying trade operations and providing regulatory advantages that enhance ease of doing business in the region.



Abdulla Hamad al-Binali, acting chief operating officer at QFZ, said: “The opening of Bin Yousef Cargo’s state-of-the-art facility in Qatar’s free zones is a strategic step that reflects QFZ’s commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the logistics sector and expanding our network of partnerships with top logistics solutions providers.



“We are committed to empowering businesses with competitive advantages, world-class infrastructure, and integrated logistical connectivity that provides an ideal environment for growth and expansion. The addition of Bin Yousef Cargo’s advanced facility to our ecosystem reinforces our role as a catalyst for trade excellence in the region.”



Jiju Haneef, director, Cargo Operations at Bin Yousef Cargo, said: “The launch of our Qatar’s free zones warehouse and the successful execution of our maiden shipment represent a strategic leap forward in our mission to provide world-class logistics solutions.



“This facility strengthens our ability to offer enhanced services, cost efficiencies, and regulatory benefits to our clients. We are proud to contribute to Qatar’s vision of becoming a global logistics hub and look forward to supporting businesses with unmatched agility and reliability.”



QFZ remains committed to accelerating Qatar’s logistics growth and enabling strategic investments that align with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), positioning the country as a hub for sustainable, innovation-led industrial activity.

