Bahri Logistics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GDC Middle East to collaborate in the field of freight forwarding services by leveraging the two companies’ expertise, capabilities and resources.

Bahri Logistics is a business unit of Bahri, the national shipping company of Saudi Arabia, and GDC Middle East is a Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) company specialising in aerospace engineering, system solutions, and operation and support.

Eng Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics, and Eng Muneer Bakhsh, CEO of GDC Middle East signed the MoU on the sidelines of the World Defense Show 2024 being held in Riyadh from February 4 to 8.

Crucial step

Basalom said: "Our partnership with GDC Middle East is a crucial step towards enhancing our capabilities and providing top-notch freight forwarding services. We look forward to leveraging the expertise of GDC Middle East to offer efficient logistics solutions to our esteemed clients worldwide."

Bakhsh said: “This MoU falls in line with our commitment to contribute to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. We are confident that this collaboration will pave the way for a successful strategic partnership with Bahri Logistics that will serve the visions of both companies.”

