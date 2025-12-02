Bahrain is accelerating plans for its ambitious domestic Metro Network while actively pursuing the integration of key regional GCC Rail links, Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa affirmed.

Participating in a panel discussion hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bahrain, the minister yesterday highlighted the central role of transport projects in the nation’s economic strategy.

“Transportation and telecommunications are key pillars of this vision,” he said.

“Today, nine per cent of Bahrain’s GDP comes from telecoms and transportation.”

The push for rail connectivity is a ‘top priority’ and a strategic focus for the kingdom.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla announced that the long-standing Bahrain Metro project is in its final stages of preparation, with the ministry now reviewing the optimal mode of transport for the network – specifically whether it will be a metro system or a monorail.

Following detailed feasibility studies, the ministry is preparing for the tender stage for Phase One, which will cover 29km and include 20 stations across two key lines.

Phase One will connect Bahrain International Airport to the Seef District, with the second line running from Juffair through the Diplomatic Area and Salmaniya, terminating at the Isa Town Educational Area.

The minister noted that once a final decision on the transport mode is made, the ministry will re-engage the pre-qualified international consortia and invite further expressions of interest before the final tender award.

Focusing on regional integration, the minister reiterated that Bahrain’s connectivity to the Gulf region, historically driven by the King Fahad Causeway – which has seen a consistent 6pc annual increase in traffic since 1986 – is now set for a major boost, via rail.

The kingdom is currently discussing the King Hamad Causeway project with Saudi Arabia.

This new link is vital as it will serve as Bahrain’s connection point for the wider GCC Rail Project.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla confirmed that a Gulf agreement on the regional rail project is expected to be a key outcome of the 46th GCC Summit, which Bahrain is hosting on Wednesday.

He stressed that the target completion date for the full GCC Rail network is December 2030, adding that the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have already commenced work on their respective national segments.

In a further sign of regional connectivity efforts, the minister confirmed the revival of the Bahrain-Qatar Causeway project.

He stated that the board of the Bahrain-Qatar Causeway Authority has been reappointed and is scheduled to meet soon.

The proposed link between the two nations is a long-standing project that is planned to feature a rail component as part of the causeway structure itself, providing another crucial piece of the regional logistics puzzle.

Reiterating the importance of these initiatives, Dr Shaikh Abdulla added: “Our absolute belief is that regional connectivity is key. That is on our top priority and a strategic focus.”

The panel discussion titled ‘Navigating Bahrain’s Future of Transportation and Telecommunications’ also saw participation from Boeing Qatar managing director Wael Zaoud and APM Terminals Bahrain chief executive officer and managing director Matthew Luckhurst. The discussion was moderated by AmCham board secretary Zahraa Taher.

