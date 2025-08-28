Beyon has signed a partnership agreement with the Interior Ministry to implement an integrated AI-powered traffic monitoring system, aimed at modernising the traffic infrastructure and enhancing discipline and public safety on the kingdom’s roads.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Traffic Council meeting chaired by Interior Minister and the council chairman General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

The agreement was signed by Interior Ministry Under-Secretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company chief executive officer and Beyon chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa at the Interior Ministry headquarters.

The signing ceremony was attended by Interior Minister and General Traffic Council chairman General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa and Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Under the agreement, Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon Group, will provide the General Directorate of Traffic with 500 smart cameras as part of a fully integrated system that leverages latest AI technologies to monitor traffic.

Beyon takes pride in being a partner in the national efforts led by the Interior Ministry under the wise vision of His Majesty King Hamad, and with the support of the government under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, according to a company statement.

The initiative aims to strengthen traffic safety, safeguard lives and property, and keep pace with legislative and executive modernisation in the traffic system, including the adoption of the latest smart solutions and advanced technologies.

The Beyon chairman expressed the group’s pride and appreciation for the Interior Ministry’s confidence in Beyon’s capabilities and its role in supporting the ministry’s efforts to adopt most advanced systems, with the goal of achieving the highest standards of road safety.

He pointed out that the integrated monitoring system incorporates advanced AI-based solutions with the ability to self-learn and evolve, providing highly accurate data that enables proactive measures.

Shaikh Abdulla further reaffirmed that Beyon Solutions is committed to providing the highest levels of support throughout all phases of the project’s implementation, in line with the objectives to deliver best possible outcomes.

He added that this partnership reflects the company’s approach to supporting national efforts in achieving Bahrain’s Vision 2030, while reinforcing the kingdom’s position as a leading regional hub for digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

