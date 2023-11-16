After announcing plans to launch electric air taxis in Abu Dhabi by 2026, the US-based Archer Aviation has partnered with the UAE-based Gal Ammroc in a push for a wider launch across the region.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Airshow, which affirmed a joint effort to employ Archer’s Midnight aircraft to the UAE and wider region from 2026. Military maintenance company GAL AMMROC will work with Archer to develop support services for Midnight’s operations.

The news follows the California-based listed firm, which specialises in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announcing a deal with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in October.

The company said its goal was to transform urban travel, replacing 60-90 minute commutes by car with estimated 10-20 minute electric air taxi flights. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com