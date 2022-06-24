UAE - Rand McNally, a leader in commercial transportation technology solutions, has announced that its connected vehicle Rand Platform has been chosen by Aramex to help optimise its fleet performance.

The global logistics and delivery company is rolling out the solution to 11 locations in the Middle East and North Africa region, with plans to expand the programme in coming months.

Focused on saving fuel and improving vehicle and driver performance, Aramex chose the Rand McNally Fleet platform due to the solution's "API-first" architecture that makes integrations easy and flexible.

Device-agnostic

The platform is device-agnostic and seamlessly supports multiple asset types -- just what Aramex needed with its varied vehicle fleet that includes vans, motorcycles, trucks, and warehouse vehicles, among others.

"Aramex's requirements are a prime example of why our platform works for diverse customers across the globe and across the supply chain," said Jakub Felinski, Rand McNally Fleet's Chief Technology Officer. "The connected vehicle solution we offer enables a single platform for fleets from long-haul and local trucking to government and rental fleets, to OEMs. And it doesn't matter if a fleet's vehicles are fuel-based, EV, or mixed."

The deal with Aramex includes Rand McNally supplied hardware, a driver app and manager app, and a customised web portal from which managers can track vehicles and driver metrics.

Leveraging latest technologies

The hardware is a mixture of OBDII plug-in devices as well as hard-wired equipment for two-wheeled and older vehicles that don't have OBDII ports.

"Aramex continues to leverage the latest innovative technologies and solutions to further enhance our operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional service to our customers," said Alaa Saoudi, Chief Operating Officer – Express at Aramex.

"By implementing the Rand McNally fleet management solution, we gain valuable insights that we can use to make our fleet safer and more productive. The streamlined data collection and management also enables us to further optimise our fuel costs, boost efficiencies, and enhance customer experience."

The Rand Platform

Last month, Rand McNally announced that it had acquired Australia-based Fleetsu and its innovative vehicle platform through the Chicago company's owner, Teleo Capital. The platform, now integrated into Rand McNally's fleet business, has elevated Rand McNally's place in the connected vehicle space and expanded its footprint as a global provider.

The platform, founded and originally built by Felinski and the Australia team, has attracted global customers including several major truck and automotive OEM contracts.

Combined with Rand McNally's Fleet business and hardware product, the new Rand McNally Fleet platform offers vehicle and asset tracking, video telematics, navigation and routing, and compliance solutions.

Comprehensive logistics

Aramex is a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, recognised for its customised and innovative services for businesses and consumers. Aramex currently has business operations in 600+ cities across more than 60 countries worldwide and employ over 16,000 professionals.

It offers innovative services and solutions, including international and domestic express delivery, freight-forwarding, integrated logistics and supply chain management, and e-commerce solutions. Earlier this month, Aramex announced an agreement to acquire US-based, cross-border e-commerce platform, MyUS.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).