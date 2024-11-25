Egypt - The consortium of Arab Contractors and Hassan Allam has been awarded a contract to rehabilitate and develop the Raml Tram project in Alexandria, with an estimated cost of €363 million, three anonymous sources in the know told Asharq Business.

The alliance is set to commence work on the project in the second half (H2) of 2025 for two years.

The project will involve a comprehensive modernization of 24 tram stations, as well as upgrades to electrical and mechanical systems, signaling, communications, central control, ticketing gates, and the infrastructure of the tram's 13.2-kilometer track.

