Al Saeedi Group, a leading specialist in tyre distribution and service solutions in the UAE, has entered a strategic partnership with dnata, the aviation services division of Dubai government-owned Emirates Group.

Signing up this multi-million Dirham contract, Al Saeedi Group will provide the complete range of tyre solutions - supply, repair and fitting services – for over 2,300 mortised and 8,300 unmotorised assets operated by dnata at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC).

Al Saeedi will also manage the primary tyre store located inside dnata Technical Services (dTS) Workshop at the Dubai International Airport. Al Saeedi’s technical team will provide the tyre fitting and tyre repair services for the fleet of vehicles and other equipment of dnata used for aircraft ground handling, movement of cargo and passengers, and flight catering services.

Anish Malattiri, managing director of Al Saeedi Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with dnata to supply tyres for its fleet of vehicles and manage their related technical requirement at the two international airports of Dubai. This agreement will strengthen our long-standing relationship of more than 30 years with dnata. The tie-up with Dubai’s leading global airport services provider will also help us maintain our position as the most reliable partner in the UAE in providing tyre solutions and after-sales services for fleets of all segments.”

“Al Saeedi Group has been on the forefront of offering quality tyre brands from around the world and services to fleets operated by government, semi-government and private companies in the UAE for the past 34 years. Our focus has always been to help customers reduce their cost of operation through various, tested tyres and services through our nine state-of-the-art service centres,” he added.

The current contract is a continuation of the long-standing relationship between Al Saeedi Automotive Trading and dnata. Starting from the month of August, the contract will continue for a period of three years. Al Saeedi will supply and fit global tyre brands including CAMSO, Michelin, Triangle and Goodyear for the dnata-operated vehicles in the airports.

Al Saeedi Group is the largest distributor of industrial tyres in the UAE. The company is also the sole distributor in the UAE for international tyre brands such as CAMSO, Nexen Tire, Triangle, Schrader, Rader Vogel and Sicam. It is also the dealer for brands such as Michelin, Yokohama, Bridgestone, Dunlop, Goodyear, Continental and Pirelli.

Robert Powell, Vice-President of dTS, said: “We are delighted to welcome Al Saeedi as one of our embedded suppliers in the dTS Workshops. Tyre selection and serviceability are major contributors to safety, operational and financial performance for our fleet of over 2,300 mortised and 8,300 unmotorised assets. For this, it is essential that we can rely on a trusted strategic partner.”

“Al Saeedi demonstrated its technical and commercial capability to support a wide range of tyres used by dnata across a range of specialist GSE, combined with their ability to offer specific solutions at various locations to support our ground handling operations,” he added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

