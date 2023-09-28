Doha, Qatar: Al Abdulghani Motors Co., a leading automotive and mobility company announced its exclusive partnership with Expo 2023 Doha-Qatar.

This strategic and exclusive cooperation promotes excellence in the automotive and transportation sector and the State of Qatar’s continuous pursuit of innovation in sustainability programs, which constitutes a pivotal starting point towards a green future.

The signing ceremony took place on Monday, September 25, 2023, in the presence of

H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the Expo 2023 Committee, Mohammed Al Khouri, Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha, and Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors.

This partnership confirms the provision of the exhibition and its guests with a fleet of modern, environmentally friendly hybrid cars.

Al Abdulghani Motors will also participate with a dedicated pavilion in the EXPO which is taking place from October 2023 to March 2024, the pavilion will showcase the latest technologies and innovations in the automotive sector and mobility services which aim to reduce the carbon footprint.

Expo 2023 Doha comes under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment,” which aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification with its main axes of modern agriculture, technology, innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

Al Abdulghani Motors’ participation and sponsorship of this event confirms it’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices and developing the mobility sector with environmentally friendly services and products in the State of Qatar.

In this occasion, Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, stated, “We are happy to be the exclusive mobility partner for Expo 2023 Doha-Qatar. This historic event which is the first of its kind not only in Qatar but in the entire region falls in line with our vision of supporting sustainability and innovation in the automotive and mobility services sector in Qatar. We look forward to making our participation a unique and unforgettable experience for all our members, partners, and visitors to the exhibition.”

In conclusion, this partnership between Al Abdulghani Motors and Expo 2023 Doha paves the way for a bilateral cooperation that embodies a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence.

