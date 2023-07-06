Saudi Arabia - Ajex Logistics Services has joined forces with Kerry Logistics to introduce Ajex-Kerry Ocean-Express, a cutting-edge multimodal sea freight transportation solution from Europe to Saudi Arabia.

With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the Ajex-Kerry Ocean-Express service offers unparalleled speed, coverage, ease of use, and a guarantee of on-time delivery, revolutionising shipping from the EU to Saudi Arabia.

The Ajex-Kerry Ocean-Express service represents a game-changer in sea freight transportation, combining land, rail, and sea routes to significantly reduce transit time to only 16 to 22 days. From 30 European countries to Saudi Arabia, via Genoa, Italy to Jeddah Port, it outperforms traditional sea freight services, allowing businesses to ship their goods more swiftly and reliably.

Real-time quotations

Ajex-Kerry Ocean-Express also places a strong emphasis on ease of use and customer satisfaction. The service provides real-time quotations, allowing customers to quickly obtain accurate pricing information for their shipments.

Customers can also purchase space based on their specific needs, opening a wide range of possibilities for businesses looking to expand their operations in the region. Additionally, personalised customer service ensures a smooth and hassle-free experience throughout the entire shipping process.

To further demonstrate its commitment to service excellence, Ajex-Kerry Ocean-Express includes the 'No Delay Guarantee.' In the rare event of any delays, customers are eligible for compensation based on the number of days their shipments are delayed. This guarantee offers peace of mind and underscores the dedication of Ajex-Kerry to deliver shipments reliably and on time.

“We believe that the Ajex-Kerry Ocean-Express service will set new standards in sea freight transportation and revolutionise the way goods are shipped between Europe and Saudi Arabia,” said Fahad Al Salhi, Chief Solutions Officer at Ajex Logistics Services.

Multimodal solution

“Our multimodal solution redefines sea freight transportation, providing unprecedented speed, extensive coverage, user-friendly features, and a guarantee of on-time delivery. We are confident that this service will greatly benefit businesses and individuals seeking efficient and reliable shipping options between Europe and Saudi Arabia."

"By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we aim to provide a seamless and efficient shipping experience for businesses looking to connect Europe and Saudi Arabia. This partnership represents our commitment to delivering innovative logistics solutions and supporting economic growth in the region," Guido Nazarri, Managing Director of Tuvia Italia - Kerry Logistics, said.

With the Ajex-Kerry Ocean-Express service, businesses can unlock new opportunities, expand their reach, and establish stronger trade connections across regions. It is an essential enabler for businesses looking to thrive in the global marketplace, providing a fast, reliable, and seamless shipping experience.

