ABU DHABI - ADNOC Logistics and Services, announced today it has deployed the first AI-powered Smart Port Solution in the GCC to optimise petroleum port operations.

The solution streamlines resource allocation and enables real-time tracking of marine activities to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhances sustainability across ADNOC L&S’ petroleum ports in the UAE.

The innovative solution, developed by Innovez One, a leading provider of a port management information system (PMIS), reduces vessel turnaround time by up to 90%, cutting service sourcing time from three hours to just 45 seconds.

By saving 3,000 hours annually, the solution is expected to deliver $950,000 (AED3.5 million) in operational savings by 2028. The solution also increases jetty utilisation by 20%, improving overall port efficiency, which is projected to deliver a 10% improvement in vessel management.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, “The deployment of the smart port solution across our petroleum ports in the UAE, underscores our commitment to harnessing AI, as we continue to invest in innovation to optimise our operations and drive further value for our business and customers.”

This advanced AI solution, now deployed across key ADNOC L&S petroleum ports, including Das, Zirku, Mubaraz, Ruwais, and Jebel Dhana, reinforces the Company’s position as a leader in digital transformation.

David Yeo, CEO of Innovez One, commented, “Our collaboration with ADNOC L&S is a testament to the transformative power of AI in global energy logistics. By optimising operational workflows, we’re not only improving efficiency but also contributing to ADNOC L&S’s sustainability goals, helping make the UAE’s petroleum ports a global benchmark for smart operations.”

ADNOC L&S’s continuous rollout of innovative AI technologies underscores its commitment to operational excellence and long-term sustainability, aligning with its strategy for growth and efficiency in the energy logistics sector.