UAE - AD Ports Group has installed the first 90-tonne block for the quay wall of the new CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, marking the major development milestone with a special ceremony.

Announced in September 2021, the development of the new terminal is on track with budgeted capital expenditure of AED3.3 billion. The terminal is expected to be operational in H1 2025 and will be managed by a joint venture owned by CMA Terminals (70% ownership), a subsidiary of global shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM, and AD Ports Group (30% ownership).

AD Ports Group is developing a wide range of supporting marine infrastructure for the terminal, which will provide CMA CGM with a new regional hub.

Senior executives from AD Ports Group, CMA CGM, and marine contractor NMDC attended the ceremony, where they signed the block and watched as it was lowered into place via a sea crane.

When the quay wall is complete, the signed block will be one of more than 6,000 within the 19m deep berth pocket, the port will be able to accommodate the world’s largest container vessels. Other facilities under development include a 3,500-metre offshore detached breakwater, a fully built-out rail platform, and 1,000,000 sqm of the terminal yard.

Once ready, the new terminal will have an initial capacity of 1.8 million TEUs, will be fully integrated with Etihad Rail and will significantly enhance Khalifa Port’s connectivity and position as a key gateway for the region.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer - Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “Today marks a key moment in the development of the new terminal in Khalifa Port, which will drive increased trade volumes and add new trade links with other high-profile ports, boosting the UAE’s economy. The scale of this 1,200-metre quay wall is indicative of the ambition of this project, which will create a major hub for CMA CGM, one of the leaders in shipping and logistics, supported by cutting-edge technology and services.”

“With the arrival of CMA CGM, Khalifa Port is now providing hubs for three of the world’s top four shipping lines, consolidating our position as a leading facilitator of trade, logistics and industry.”

Michael Lund Hansen, CEO of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, said: “This is an important moment for our company and our partners, as work continues to develop this new terminal, which will expand our Group’s shipping and logistics network in the region. Khalifa Port is a leading global hub that supports trade flows in and out of Abu Dhabi. With our new terminal and the shipping line services it will attract, Khalifa Port will see increased connectivity to global markets and further development of multi-modal logistics facilities, and advanced port infrastructure.”

David Gatward, Chief Engineering and Technical Services Officer, AD Ports Group, said: “We have made strong progress in the development of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, as demonstrated by today’s ceremony. In addition to initiating construction of the quay wall, other ongoing marine works including the reclamation of land for the new terminal, construction of a new port basin and an offshore detached breakwater are on track. Recently, the contract for the design and construction of a 33kV substation was awarded as well. The ongoing development and expansion at the terminal will increase our container handling capacity and boost operational efficiency.”

Khalifa Port is one of the world’s most technologically advanced ports, with the first autonomous transport truck system in the Middle East, automated stacking cranes, aerial drones, a 360-sensory system, and an automated Terminal Operation System.

It was ranked in the top five of the global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

