ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group on Wednesday announced its intention to further expand Khalifa Port, one of the fastest growing ports in the world, to include drydock services.

With this expansion, Khalifa Port will expand its range of port and marine logistics services, from container and cargo handling to vessel repairs and maintenance, to better serve existing clients and attract new ones.

The addition of drydock services will enable Khalifa Port to meet the growing demand for these services from regional and international clients.

This announcement came in the wake of the official inauguration by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Khalifa Port's expansion last December as part of a celebration recognising the achievements of AD Ports Group on its 10th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of Zayed Port.

As part of the expansion, which included the development of the Port's South Quay, Khalifa Port Logistics, and Abu Dhabi Terminals at a total investment of AED4 billion, Khalifa Port has grown from 2.43 km2 to 8.63 km2, while its quay wall has been significantly extended from 2.3 kilometres to 12.5 kilometres.

The Port now provides 21 berths and bespoke services for key strategic industries, positioning it among the global elite of deep-water ports, with an estimated value of AED20.4 billion. The expansion scheme is set to significantly contribute to AD Port Group's goal of increasing the handling capacity at Khalifa Port by 2030 to 15 million TEUs per year and general cargo handling capacity to 25 million tonnes.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Manager Director and CEO of AD Ports Group, said, "The addition of drydock services is a strategic move aimed at driving growth and enhancing the company's competitive position in the market. AD Ports Group's extensive experience in the port and marine logistics industry and its commitment to innovation and excellence make it well-positioned to succeed in this new venture."

"We are excited to be expanding our service offering to include drydocks. This expansion is part of our ongoing commitment to provide our clients with the best possible services and solutions to meet their evolving needs, while further enhancing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading hub for global trade in line with our wise leadership vision," Captain Al Shamisi added.

Khalifa Port's expansion into drydocks is just the latest in a series of strategic moves the Group has made to position itself for long-term success. With a strong track record of delivering high-quality services and solutions to its clients, Khalifa Port is poised to continue its impressive growth trajectory.

Khalifa Port was developed from a stretch of reclaimed land four kilometres out to sea and is now a central hub serving more than 25 container shipping lines with direct links to more than 70 international destinations. It has been ranked in the top five of the global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and now hosts three of the world's top four shipping operators, COSCO, MSC and CMA CGM.