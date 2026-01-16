ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group has signed a land sale agreement with Danube Properties for the development of a major residential and mixed-use project within KEZAD Town Centre, a strategically located district forming part of KEZAD Abu Dhabi.

The transaction covers approximately one million square metres of freehold land and is valued at around AED840 million. It represents the second land sale completed within the KEZAD Town Centre masterplan, following the earlier landmark transaction conducted with Mira Developments last October.

The agreement supports AD Ports Group’s land monetisation strategy and the phased acceleration of the Town Centre development, which spans a total area of approximately 16 square kilometres.

The project is designed to establish a vibrant, well-connected residential and lifestyle destination within close proximity to KEZAD’s industrial and business clusters, supporting long-term growth and workforce sustainability.

The proceeds from the transaction will be collected over a period of four years, with a 10 percent downpayment, and will support the Group’s efforts to continue to deleverage its Balance Sheet, enhancing its liquidity position and financial flexibility.

The agreement further demonstrates the sustained value appreciation of KEZAD Town Centre land, underpinned by strong market demand.

“Our land sale agreement with Danube Properties marks another significant milestone in the development of KEZAD Town Centre and underscores the strength of our long-term master planning approach," said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

He added that achieving a higher land value in this second transaction reflects growing market confidence in the Town Centre vision and its role in creating integrated, liveable communities that support Abu Dhabi’s economic growth, in line with the leadership's vision.

“By accelerating land monetisation and attracting established developers with strong delivery track records, we are unlocking hidden value from our landbank in Abu Dhabi, while ensuring that development remains fully aligned with infrastructure readiness, planning standards, and the evolving needs of our communities," Al Shamisi said.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, “The location, scale, and long-term vision of the project align strongly with our commitment to delivering high-quality residential and mixed-use communities. This agreement provides a solid foundation for a development that will meet market demand and contribute meaningfully to the growth of this emerging destination.”