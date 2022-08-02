Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group has signed a deal with port investor and developer Hutchison Ports to identify joint investment and business opportunities related to logistics, feedering and port activities across the GCC, Africa and Asia.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the two companies will also work together to explore opportunities that will further enhance the capabilities and competitiveness of port operations in Tanzania, including the Dar Es Salaam Port.

Among the potential areas the partnership will focus on include improving servicing to several of the East African state's landlocked remote areas and neighbouring countries, cultivating more cargo sources and the enhancement of existing supporting logistics and cargo processing facilities.

"As a starting point, we will work together to enhance and elevate Tanzania Port's standing as a world-leading trade hub," said Mohamed Juman Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

"AD Ports Group will advance plans to develop and implement an innovative logistics, transportation and digital port management system, as well as investing in the development of new infrastructure, such as logistics centres and new inland container depots around Dar Es Salaam Port."

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

