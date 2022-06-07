UAE - AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry in Abu Dhabi, today (June 6) announced that Abu Dhabi will serve as the host city for the 2023 edition of the IAPH World Ports Conference.

Marking the first time that the UAE has hosted such a prestigious maritime event, IAPH World Ports Conference 2023 is expected to draw a host of the world’s leading port operators and will feature a speaker line-up comprising the industry’s most influential personalities, AD Ports group said in a statement.

The event will also include a variety of focus sessions, workshops, and discussion panels covering several topics including leading trends and challenges impacting the industry today and shaping its future in the years to come, it added.

Capt Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “It is our great pleasure and privilege to announce that for the first time, Abu Dhabi has been selected to serve as the host city for the 2023 edition of one of the world’s most prestigious maritime events, the IAPH World Ports Conference.

“AD Ports Group are proud to welcome leading port operators from across the globe and to provide them with a unique platform that will see the exchange of ideas and the forging of novel partnerships aimed at tackling the industry’s pressing challenges and future opportunities.

“Thanks to the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and their continued support over the years, AD Ports Group has helped secure Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the leading hubs for global trade and a gateway to emerging markets in Asia and Africa, while also serving as an excellent choice for the next edition of this prestigious event for our industry.”

Dr Patrick Verhoeven, Managing Director - International Association of Ports and Harbors, said: “We are delighted to hold next year’s World Ports Conference in Abu Dhabi. Together with AD Ports Group and our conference partner S&P Global, we are preparing an exciting programme covering the generational challenges that ports are facing, including resilience, digital transformation and energy transition.

“In doing so, we build on the agenda that was set at this year’s conference in Vancouver. I am most grateful to Capt. Al Shamisi for being our host sponsor next year and I look forward to working with him and his team at AD Ports Group in creating a successful event.”

The announcement of next year’s conference follows IAPH World Ports Conference 2022, which was held as a live-in-person event from 16-18 May in Vancouver, Canada.

This year’s iteration of the reputed industry event touched upon the key dynamics currently impacting the world’s ports and maritime supply chains, including, supply chain resilience, port innovation, energy transition and port leadership through diversity, and highlighted solutions aimed at elevating global seaport competitiveness and accelerating the movement of international cargo.

IAPH organises the World Ports Conference in partnership with S&P Global, market leader in delivering data, technology and expertise that accelerates progress.

