Abu Dhabi, UAE – The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has unveiled a pioneering ‘Self-Driving Patrol of the Future’ during the GITEX World Exhibition 2024. This initiative, launched in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Council of Intelligent Autonomous Systems, forms part of the police’s strategy to enhance security, public safety, and road safety, particularly in residential and rugged areas.

The autonomous patrol vehicle is designed to navigate challenging terrains and hard-to-reach locations, with advanced off-road capabilities suited to the environment of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is powered by a hybrid engine, capable of running on both fuel and battery, allowing for silent, covert operations when necessary. Additionally, the vehicle is electrically powered with the ability to charge external equipment, vehicles, and drones, which are carried in a dedicated drone box integrated within the patrol.

The patrol car’s modular design allows for full customisation to meet specific user requirements, with space to accommodate up to six people along with additional equipment. It also features a wireless communication system, enabling direct contact between the patrol vehicle and its reconnaissance drone.

Abu Dhabi Police highlighted that the vehicle incorporates advanced smart technologies, including cloud computing for storing audio, video, and data. Equipped with a digital cockpit to enhance the user experience, it also utilises generative artificial intelligence, computer vision, and advanced criminal behaviour monitoring systems. This includes facial recognition technology and the ability to read vehicle number plates.

Moreover, the patrol supports remote diagnostics, fleet management, and can be used in operations requiring a low sound footprint. Its ability to cross water without damage adds to its versatility, ensuring that it remains fully operational in diverse environments.

This latest development marks a significant step forward in the use of autonomous technology for policing, strengthening Abu Dhabi Police’s capacity to ensure safety across the emirate.

