Abu Dhabi Maritime, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, is set to build several new marina facilities, including ferry terminals, across the UAE capital.

The projects, which broke ground on Monday, are scheduled for completion in 2023 and increase the number of marina berths by 246, according to a statement.

The developments include a mix of marina facilities and ferry terminals that will be built in Rabdan, Al Saadiyat Island, and Al Aliah Island. It will also include a marina and ferry station in Jebel Dhanna, with completion slated for the third quarter of 2023.

The facilities are envisioned to provide a range of new services and features, including additional wet and dry berths, wider slipways capable of simultaneous vessel launches and retrievals, upgraded docking facilities, as well as new food and beverage and retail spaces.

"Upon completion, these milestone developments will undoubtedly further Abu Dhabi's unique maritime offering," said Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

