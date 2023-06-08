The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the Smart Billboard project for taxi vehicles in collaboration with operating companies and the relevant strategic stakeholders.

This step is in line with the ITC’s efforts to deliver innovative and high-quality advertising content to the public. The initiative entails smart advertising billboards being planted on taxi rooftops to market products and services in collaboration with advertisers from local companies and businesses in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The ITC said that the project started with 50 taxi vehicles from the Tawasul Transport company, and intends to reach 100 taxi vehicles from the same company after the trial period is over. It is worth noting that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is operating 6,400 taxis in total.

The Integrated Transport Centre explained that the initiative is in line with its commitment towards reinforcing digital transformation in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and improving public access to its digital services system.

The ITC strives to fulfil future requirements and promote the vision of Abu Dhabi through investing in modern technologies that serve the community and create smarter cities in the Emirate, in terms of services and commercial practices. The project also aims to use new marketing and digital promotional strategies for these services, and to use cutting-edge technology to strengthen the digital marketing field by reaching various segments of society with efficient and creative marketing messages.

According to the ITC, setting up advertising billboards on taxi rooftops contributes to delivering diversified and engaging advertising content to passengers and pedestrians in accordance with the innovative advancements in the digital marketing field.

Furthermore, it improves the city's marketing communications and helps raise community awareness on various services, events, and activities. It also provides local businesses with the opportunity to promote and market their products and services.

Moreover, the digital billboards can be used to broadcast useful traffic safety tips to a large audience in a creative manner, as they use innovative technology to display content clearly in all kinds of weather conditions without distracting other drivers.

On the other hand, the initiative strengthens the collaboration with the private sector by creating new investment opportunities to promote the products and services of local businesses. It also helps the taxi industry utilise asset and diversifying revenue, thereby supporting local economy by enhancing the economic development in the Emirate.